Ohio man loses 44 pounds with liquid diet consisting of beer for 46 days

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A lot of people give up something for Lent like, say, beer—but an Ohio man decided to go the other way.

Instead of giving up beer for Lent, the Army veteran decided to give up food and drink craft beer for 46 days.

The result?

Del Hall said he lost about 44 pounds during the span, according to Fox News. Hall was inspired by an old Catholic tradition.

“I’m having so much fun with all this,” he told Fox & Friends First last month. “Being a beer guy, you always hear this story about the monks in Bavaria, like in the 1600s, that they gave up all solid food for Lent and they only drank this special kind of beer that they called doppelbock. It’s got a lot of nutrients in it, a lot of carbohydrates, and a lot of sugar.”

He decided to give it a try and admitted the first week was tough. He documented the entire process on social media, providing updates on his beer diet and tracking his weight.

Hall works at Cincinnati’s Fifty West Brewing Company. He avoided getting drunk by spacing out his beers throughout the day. He believes his craft beer diet is better than the “standard American fast-food diet.”

A doctor monitored his health during the unique diet.

“Craft beer is the way to go,” his said, noting that his blood pressure and cholesterol improved after his 46-day beer diet.

Hall conceded it was difficult to avoid the temptation of food from Ash Wednesday through Easter Sunday. He told WKRC that his first solid food after the fast was guacamole—“the best guacamole I’ve ever had.”