Treatment options for racing injuries

While there are a lot of traumatic injuries in racing, there are also a lot of overuse injuries to wrists, hands and elbows, especially on road or street courses where the driver is fighting the wheel the entire race. Similarly, the pit crewmembers frequently have overuse injuries to the back, elbows and knees.

OrthoIndy total joint and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Kevin Scheid talks about common injuries in racing.

