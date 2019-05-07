Rain threat minimal for now; Warmest of 2019 Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRY TIME HOLDS

despite the clouds Tuesday the threat for rain will remain minimal for at least another day! This is the first time since April 21st through the 23rd with NO rain in Indianapolis.

A front stalls and becomes stationary this evening leading to a large north to south temperature spread into early Wednesday morning. Should a few showers develop, it would likely be near this front overnight. At this time most locations will remain rain-free well into Wednesday evening.

We continue to highlight Thursday ans the day for the best threat for rain. Showers and thunderstorms are most likely to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The rainfall coverage will peak at just of 70% of the area early in the afternoon the slowly decrease into the night and early Friday morning.

TEMPS TO SURGE

A cooler night for may as the northeast winds blow behind this evening wind shift front. Early Wednesday morning in many locations are likely dipping well into the 40s by day break but a temperature turnaround is coming.

The front will surge north early Wednesday changing winds and increasing the sunshine as it races north. The combination of sunshine and southerly winds will elevate temperatures into the lower 80s and are projected to be the warmest so far this year. Indianapolis has reached 80° (81° officially April 11th ) one time this year - to date we average three. Our forecast of 82° Wednesday is the normal high for June 13th.