Remains mild with weak shower chances; cooler pattern for the weekend!

A mix of sun and clouds will be in the forecast today, as a cold front drapes itself across the state. With the front in the area, weak shower chances will be around for today and tomorrow (Wednesday). Our best chances remain for tonight and into the early morning hours of tomorrow. This front will add some extra clouds at times, so not as sunny, but just as mild. DO NOT ALTER OUTDOOR PLANS TODAY!!!

Thursday remains our best chances of rain and storms for the week! An approaching cold front will aid the lift needed to kick-start showers and perhaps a few storms.

A cooler pattern will emerge for the weekend! Rain chances are starting to come into better focus, as well, for Saturday and Sunday. For now, it appears the greatest rain chances will be Saturday night (after the Grand Prix) and spotty for Sunday (Mother's Day). Southern counties it appears will receive the most! Look for more updates, as this will likely be altered before the weekend!