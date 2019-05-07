Riley Hospital doctor says ‘yes!’ on Yard of Bricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At pediatrician with Riley Children’s Health said “yes!” at IMS.

Dr. Tara Harris knew it was a party when she went to Rev Indy on Saturday, but she didn’t know it would turn into her engagement party.

Harris and her now fiancé, Edward Holloran III, went to the event with a group of friends and family. When it was time to take a picture on the Yard of Bricks, Holloran dropped to one knee.

“It honestly was pretty magical,” said Dr. Tara Harris. “We both grew up in Indy, and love being part of this community. Obviously, May and IMS are really special. I would have said ‘yes!’ anywhere, but to have it happen there was really magical.”

The couple plans to wed in the fall of 2020, but for now, Harris says they’ll just enjoy the month of May before they start planning the festivities.

Dr. Harris is a child abuse specialist who leads the pediatric Center of Hope for sexual abuse patients at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. She also is founder and owner of Ever Dog Counts Rescue, which provides life-saving medical care for injured, elderly and ill dogs who cannot be cared for by traditional shelters. She is recently known for rescuing Pistachio, the tiny Maltese pup who made it to the 2019 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.