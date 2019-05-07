× Scott Fadness declares victory in Fishers’ mayoral primary election

FISHERS, Ind. — Scott Fadness has declared victory over Logan Day in the primary election for mayor of Fishers.

Fadness is the first mayor of Fishers, which voted to convert from a town to a city in 2012.

Day, a 27-year-old business man who is a member of “Save Nickel Plate,” is Fadness’ first challenger since he took office in 2014.

There is no Democratic challenger in the race.

Fadness release the following statement after declaring victory.