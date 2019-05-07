CARMEL, Ind. -- From restaurants and breweries to wineries and bakeries, Sherman is continuing his tour of his favorite food finds. He went to Carmel to have a taste of the menu at Divvy, where small plates are a big deal.
Sherman takes Favorite Food Finds series to Carmel
-
Sherman kicks off Favorite Food Finds series
-
Prepare for Easter brunch with Market District
-
Spring and summer cooking classes at Sur La Table
-
‘The loss will be felt by everyone’: Carmel police mourning loss of former K9 officer
-
Weekend art show promotes Autism awareness
-
-
Local restaurant puts gourmet twist on fair food
-
Forbidden Broadway at the Actors Theatre of Central Indiana
-
New foodie-inspired restaurant opens in Indianapolis
-
10-year-old dedicated to helping his neighborhood named Community Hero
-
Carmel firefighter laces up tap shoes for lead role in musical
-
-
Easy to-go dinners for sale at Market District
-
Carmel police looking for thief who stole items from Meijer
-
What’s your password? Indiana Supreme Court to rule on unlocking smartphones for police