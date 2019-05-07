Sherman takes Favorite Food Finds series to Carmel

Posted 8:45 AM, May 7, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- From restaurants and breweries to wineries and bakeries, Sherman is continuing his tour of his favorite food finds. He went to Carmel to have a taste of the menu at Divvy, where small plates are a big deal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.