2019 Primary: Find election results here

Wizardfest, a Harry Potter-themed pop-up party, coming to Indianapolis

Posted 9:43 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00PM, May 7, 2019

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Harry Potter-themed pop-up party is coming to Indianapolis this fall.

Wizardfest will be held at the Deluxe at Old National Centre starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The 18+ event will feature Harry Potter-themed trivia and a live DJ, playing all of your favorites from the movies, as well as a variety of hits from the 90s and 2000s, all while transforming the venue into Hogwarts.

Your very own Leaky Cauldron will offer specially crafted Harry Potter-themed drinks, such as Butterbeer and Polyjuice Potion for those 21 and over.

Attendees are encouraged to take a trip to Diagon Alley to pick up their favorite robes, broomsticks, and wands and come in their best-dressed Harry Potter attire and participate in an epic costume contest that rivals the Triwizard Cup.

Tickets will go sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Early bird tickets are $10. General admission is $17 to $20 and a four-pack is $45.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.