Wizardfest, a Harry Potter-themed pop-up party, coming to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Harry Potter-themed pop-up party is coming to Indianapolis this fall.
Wizardfest will be held at the Deluxe at Old National Centre starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The 18+ event will feature Harry Potter-themed trivia and a live DJ, playing all of your favorites from the movies, as well as a variety of hits from the 90s and 2000s, all while transforming the venue into Hogwarts.
Your very own Leaky Cauldron will offer specially crafted Harry Potter-themed drinks, such as Butterbeer and Polyjuice Potion for those 21 and over.
Attendees are encouraged to take a trip to Diagon Alley to pick up their favorite robes, broomsticks, and wands and come in their best-dressed Harry Potter attire and participate in an epic costume contest that rivals the Triwizard Cup.
Tickets will go sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Early bird tickets are $10. General admission is $17 to $20 and a four-pack is $45.