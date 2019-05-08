× Aerospace company lands in Purdue’s Discovery Park

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A large global defense and security company is bringing new jobs to West Lafayette.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels welcomed and Håkan Buskhe, CEO of aerospace technology company Saab, on Wednesday to announce a new facility in the Purdue University-affiliated Discovery Park District.

The production facility is a $37 million investment for Saab, including construction and equipment, and is expected to create up to 300 jobs beginning in 2020.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the Hoosier state continues playing a key role in propelling the industry forward by attracting investment from around the globe,” Holcomb said.

“Purdue’s strong history in aircraft research and development makes Saab’s choice a natural fit,” added Daniels.

Based in Stockholm, Saab is currently under contract with the U.S. Air Force for its T-X pilot training program. The venture is also a manufacturing partnership with Boeing, with a phase one plan of delivering 351 jets. Major structures for the training program will now be manufactured in Indiana, thanks to the new deal.

Local officials were also present at the announcement and expressed their enthusiasm for the project and the potential for future developments.

“We welcome Saab to Greater Lafayette,” said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. “This has been an important and rewarding collaboration between our cities, the county, Purdue University and the state of Indiana.”