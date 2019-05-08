× Beautiful today; big changes on the way

Our string of nice days keeps on growing but a change is coming. Before it does, enjoy this beautiful weather. We’re staying dry today with just a mix of sun and clouds in the area. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower 80’s. That’s more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Plus, today will be the warmest air of the year, so far, for many of us.

A warm front lifting across the state today will turn our winds of the southeast this afternoon before shifting southwest overnight. This will stream plenty of moisture into Central Indiana by Thursday. Plan on it to feel a bit on the muggy side tomorrow as dew point temperatures rise from the low 50’s today to the low/mid 60’s tomorrow.

Clouds will increase tonight, ahead of an approaching cold front. As this system moves through, the available moisture and energy streaming into Central Indiana will provide ample support for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow morning, and again in the afternoon.

A few gusty storms are possible Thursday but the main severe weather threat will stay to our south and west.

Tomorrow will definitely be the wettest day of the week. Temperatures will cool and showers will exit early Friday morning. The weather is shaping up nicely for the Grand Prix on Saturday. Our next best chance for rain will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Weekend temperatures will take a swing from the 80 degree warmth we’ll have today, to the low and mid 60’s on Friday through early next week.