× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 10 ‘Ring of Honor’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In this week’s episode, the Bluezone crew looks back Dwight Freeney’s illustrious career following the announcement that he will join the Colts’ Ring of Honor this fall.

With Freeney in the ring, what about Robert Mathis? Do guys like Tarik Glenn, Bob Sanders or Dallas Clark deserve a spot? Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins explore which former and current players may one day join Freeney in Indy’s Ring of Honor.

After a fun blast from the past, the gang looks to the future as Chappell gives his first impressions from Colts rookie minicamp.

Plus, it’s only May, but hype is already building around how dominant the Colts’ offense can be in 2019. The guys examine just how much better this offense can be compared to last season.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play