1 man dead after shooting on city’s near east side

Posted 11:08 PM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10AM, May 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a fatal shooting has occurred on the city’s near east side.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of East New York Street shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. When investigators arrived, they found a 22-year-old male down in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police believe several people were involved in the incident. Several shots were fired, one of which hit a house across the street from the crime scene. No one was injured at that residence.

Police offered no information about a possible suspect or suspects.

