Indiana governor signs gaming bill into law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb has signed Indiana’s gaming bill into law.

The new law, among other things, legalizes sports betting in the Hoosier state, including mobile gambling.

It also allows a new casino to open in Terre Haute, and a Gary casino to move further inland. In addition, it requires the governor’s office to give 48-hours public notice before any meetings with gambling industry officials.

It’s been estimated that illegal sports betting is a $300 million industry in Indiana. One representative pointed out that Indiana is the capital of the NCAA, and several professional sports teams, like the Colts and Pacers, also call the city home. Legalizing sports betting essentially gives the state a way to control and collect money from it.

Governor Holcomb released the following statement after signing the bill.