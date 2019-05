× Police say at least 4 shot on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says at least four people have been shot on the city’s near northwest side.

Around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a shooting near the intersection of Roache Street and Rader Street, where they found the victims.

Police say all the victims appear to be in stable condition at this time.

This is a developing story.