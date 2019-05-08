× Roadside repairman killed when semi crashes into disabled truck along I-74 near Lizton

LIZTON, Ind. – A Lebanon man was killed Wednesday while conducting a roadside repair on a disabled box truck on the shoulder of I-74 near Lizton.

Indiana State Police believe the box truck had gotten a flat tire and became disabled on the right side of the roadway. Clinton Simmons, 20, was then called to assist the driver.

After completing the repair, Simmons began to put his tools back in his truck, which was parked in front of the disabled vehicle. That’s when police say a semi drove onto the shoulder and struck the back of the box truck, pushing it into the repair truck and striking Simmons.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near SR 39 in Hendricks County just after 5 p.m. CPR had been started on Simmons and the driver of the semi, Steven Sanchez of Indianapolis, was reportedly trapped inside his vehicle.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. A medical helicopter transported to Sanchez to an Indianapolis hospital.

Troopers believe the driver of the semi may have fallen asleep prior to leaving the roadway and striking the box truck. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor but a blood draw for alcohol was administered as standard protocol with all fatal crashes.

This crash is still under investigation and at this point there have been no arrests made or criminal charges filed.