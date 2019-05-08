× St. Vincent aiming to hire about 500 nurses to combat shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re a registered nurse, St. Vincent Hospital wants you.

Officials say they’re facing a nursing shortage and they’re trying to get RNs through the door.

The hospital is looking to hire about 500 nurses for various positions and locations across the state.

“With our growing population with the neighborhood hospitals, we need nurses there to support that mission as well to serve the other communities that we haven’t had a footprint in before,” said Nursing Director Tony Myers.

St. Vincent held a special recruiting event Wednesday night to coincide with National Nurses Week.

For more information on joining the team at St. Vincent, click here.