The 2019 Dementia Caregiver Workshop

Caring for someone with Dementia or Alzheimers consumes many people's lives. It's a very emotional and stressful time that can leave you overwhelmed. This Saturday there is a one stop place for you to learn a lot and get your questions answered at a caregivers' workshop. Melanie Perry is the Director of American Senior Community Memory Care Support Services and Kala Nicole Hall is with the Department of Neurology at Indiana University. They join Angela on the red couch to discuss the upcoming workshop and other important information.

Dementia Caregiver Workshop

Indiana University Neuroscience Goodman Hall

355 W 16th St Indianapolis, IN 46202-2207

Saturday May 11, 2019

9am to 2pm

Registration for this event will close on Thursday, May 9th, 2019.

If you would like more information on the workshop or to sign up, click the link below.

https://action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=43522142