Warmest of 2019 today; next wave of rain arrives Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect another mainly dry day across the state! We are starting off the day under a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 50s. It may be a cool start, but temperatures will surge this afternoon as a warm front lifts north over central Indiana. Temperatures today will likely be the warmest of 2019! Forecast highs will reach into the lower 80s, making temperatures more than 10 degrees above average for early May!

The clouds will break this afternoon, but more clouds will move back into state this evening and overnight. Shower and storm chances are going to rise tonight as a storm system approaches the state.

A wave of thunderstorms will arrive early Thursday morning and create a damp morning commute. Scattered rain and storms will continue to travel over the state Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the area. A system may trigger a gusty thunderstorm tomorrow. However, the larger threat for strong to severe storms will remain southwest of Indiana.

Temperatures will gradually drop as we approach the weekend. We will have seasonal highs in the 70s on Thursday with even cooler temperatures to end the work week. The cold front will channel in cooler air on Friday as highs reach the lower 60s! Showers will end early Friday morning and we should have a break from rain Friday night and early Saturday.

INDYCAR Grand Prix is this Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For now, forecast models are indicating several dry hours on Saturday with rain chances creeping back up during the evening hours. Mother’s Day is looking unsettled as well with cloudy skies, scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s. We will continue to monitor the latest trends and bring you updates on the weekend forecast.