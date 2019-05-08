2019 Primary: Find election results here

Woman found dead in alley on east side of Indianapolis

Posted 11:30 AM, May 8, 2019, by

(File photo/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway after police found a woman in an alley on Indy’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person down in an alley in the 100 block of N Linwood Avenue this morning around 9 a.m.

Officers found a woman suffering from “undisclosed trauma.”

Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner will determine the exact manner and cause of death. They will release the victim’s name once they contact her family.

