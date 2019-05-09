3rd elephant at Indianapolis Zoo confirmed to have deadly virus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A third elephant at the Indianapolis Zoo has tested positive for Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV).

Kedar, a 13-year-old African elephant, is the third test positive for the viral disease, which has multiple strains and high fatality rates.

As previously reported, elephants Nyah and Kalina died after testing positive for EEHV. After the two deaths, zoo staff have been performing blood tests twice a week in hopes to catch the virus early.

Kedar is now undergoing aggressive antiviral treatment, according to zoo president Dr. Rob Shumaker.

“Our veterinary team has consulted with other experts who have dealt with this dreadful disease, and the best possible care is being provided to Kedar,” said Shumaker.