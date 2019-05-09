9-year-old Michigan boy charged with murdering his mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 9-year-old boy faces a murder charge after he allegedly killed his mother at their Michigan home Monday morning.

Court documents allege the boy killed Pauline Randol at about 11 a.m. The boy is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Sister station WXMI is not identifying the boy because of his age.

A neighbor told WXMI that his son heard screaming from next door, and then a few minutes later, deputies arrived to investigate the scene.

"My wife and I both, when we heard that the woman was shot, we both looked at each other and said 'I bet it was him,'" Joseph Lancaster said Wednesday. "The little boy ... I have one the same age and I've got smaller ones, and he would stand in the tree line over there and point his BB gun at him and shoot at them."

Lancaster says he didn't know the family well, but always saw the boy playing outside alone, never with anyone.

"It's just crazy — scary," Lancaster said. "You know, he could have shot anybody around here."