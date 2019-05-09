× Bakers wanted: Cake Bake Shop holding career fair for Carmel location

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cake Bake Shop in Broad Ripple will soon have a second location. More than 100 people will be needed to fill out positions at the new store opening in Carmel later this summer.

Interested applicants can go to a career fair May 9, 10, 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be held at the new Carmel location at 800 S. Rangeline Road at the Carmel City Center.

Cake Bake Shop owner and founder Gwendolyn Rogers stopped by Fox59 to talk about the career fair and why she decided to open a second location. Click the video to see her interview.