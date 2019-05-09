× Dry stretch ends Thursday; tracking cooler weather for the weekend

The stretch of dry weather will come to an end today as a storm system travels over the Great Lakes. Today will be the first day with measurable rainfall in Indianapolis since Saturday! Showers are already moving into central Indiana this Thursday morning. You will want to have the rain gear nearby throughout the day because of the on and off thunderstorm activity.

Isolated thunderstorms may develop ahead of a cold front that will sweep over the state this evening. Some storms may turn strong this afternoon and produce gusty winds. Heavy downpours will also be possible within any thunderstorm that forms. Around a half inch of rain will be possible with this wave of showers.

Highs reached into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon, but the summer-like heat will not return today. The cloud cover and showers around today will keep temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures today are going to be more seasonal for early May.

Shower chances continue tonight and will wind down early Friday morning. Even cooler air will arrive to central Indiana just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the 40s Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs in the lower 60s. There should be a lot of dry time for Saturday, but we are closely watching the potential for showers late Saturday afternoon and evening. This could impact the later hours of the INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday.