‘Gruesome and horrifying’: 10-year-old girl with special needs repeatedly bitten on school bus

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The parents of a Wisconsin girl with special needs say their daughter was attacked by another student on her bus, and the driver did nothing to stop it, WBAY reports.

Ten-year-old Lillian Waldron’s mother, Lynn Waldron, says her daughter is developmentally delayed. Lilly’s mannerisms are similar to those of a 2-year-old, and she cannot speak.

Her parents say when she got off the bus on Tuesday, she was crying and holding her arm.

Lynn wanted to calm her by giving her a bath.

“I took her sweatshirt off, and that’s when I noticed the major bruising on her upper arm,” Lynn told WBAY.

Her parents requested to see video from Lilly’s bus. The school principal watched the video from the bus as well.

“He said it was gruesome and horrifying to look at. That the girl was brutally biting my daughter’s arm,” Lynn said.

“The seat was right behind the bus driver and he couldn’t hear anything going on or see anything? Come on,” Chad Waldron, Lilly’s dad, said.

“She can’t tell them to stop. She couldn’t get away. She’s in a five-point harness car seat. She just had to sit there and take it. And the bus driver wasn’t stopping,” Lynn said.

Chad says this could have been avoided had there been an adult watching over the kids.

“If you can’t keep an eye on these kids and they are special needs, then you need to bring somebody in you know to be watching if the bus driver can’t do it,” Chad said.

The Waldrons say the student who bit Lilly is no longer going to the elementary school.