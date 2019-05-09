‘I fear for my own car’: East side residents plead for Indy to fix their dilapidated road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Neighbors on the east side of Indianapolis are pulling out all the stops to focus the city's attention on their decaying road. The stretch of South Kitley Avenue looks more like an off-road course than a busy street.

“There's no way really to go over it safely without damaging your car," said Kyle Boersma who works at Coreslab Structures Inc. nearby.

“It was worse, you probably couldn’t go over it about two to three miles per hour," Larry Johnson said of the road by his home.

One of the neighbors recently constructed a huge spray painted sign by the road. It reads "INDY GOV. PLEASE!! REPAVE WAITING 8 YEARS." Boersma and his colleagues at Coreslab Structures recently laid gravel across the roadway to fill the holes. Neighbors are grateful, and said it's made the road more manageable, but some vehicles still struggle or avoid it.

"Semis try to get around it, and they’ve been stuck trying to get around it, or over it before too," Boersma said.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is planning to repave South Kitley as part of roadwork project. This week, more than $12 million in contracts were handed out, however there is a problem. The work on South Kitley will be from South Brookville Road to Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive. The stretch in question sits just on the opposite side of Brookville Road.

"They're what?" Johnson blurted out with a shocked face. “It needs to be repaved across it. Well, the other side is good even now.”

Johnson said his poor section it's patched every six months, but that the fixes quickly fall apart from excess water. Multiple neighbors, some who stopped their cars to speak with us, believe there is a broken water pipe or water main to blame.

“Fills it up, and then those holes are so sharp," Johnson said. “Down somewhere under there's got to be a water leak."

If you have concerns about your road, DPW urges people to contact the Mayor's Action Center or go to RequestIndy online. Crews may be able to come patch your street.