Minimal storm threat lingers before cold front passes; New rain threat again for the weekend

COLD FRONT COMING

A thunderstorm threat is still minimal but uptick next few hours possible ahead of a approaching cold front. INSTABILITY lingers and supports a few t-storms before 8 pm. No severe storms are expected.

The front clears the state after midnight with much cooler air flowing in behind it. Temperatures will take a dive overnight and drop into the 40s by sunrise Friday.

WEEKEND RAIN

Rain chances will end later tonight and not return again until Saturday. Once again, another weekend with wet weather is forecast – the last entirely rain and snow-free weekend was February 2nd and 3rd, over three months ago. This year only three weekends have been dry. This will not be one of them.