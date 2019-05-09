Minimal storm threat lingers before cold front passes; New rain threat for the weekend

Posted 5:22 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12PM, May 9, 2019

COLD FRONT COMING

A thunderstorm threat is still minimal, but an uptick over the next few hours is possible ahead of an approaching cold front. INSTABILITY lingers and supports a few t-storms before 8 p.m. No severe storms are expected.

The front clears the Hoosier state after midnight with much cooler air flowing in behind it. Temperatures will take a dive overnight and drop into the 40s by sunrise Friday.

WEEKEND RAIN 

Rain chances will end later tonight and not return again until Saturday. Once again, another weekend with wet weather is in the forecast – the last entirely rain and snow-free weekend was February 2 and 3, over three months ago. This year only three weekends have been dry. This will not be one of them.

