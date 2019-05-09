× Safeway on Indy’s near northwest side closes temporarily due to health violations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Safeway on the near northwest side of Indianapolis has temporarily closed due health violations.

The grocery at 3008 Kessler Blvd. has posted a sign in a window, saying “store is temporarily closed for cleaning & remodel.”

The Marion County Health Department says it received a consumer complaint Wednesday regarding mice activity at the store. An inspector went out later that day and found mouse droppings in food areas, dead mice still in traps, spilled sugar, flour and salt in the grocery area, and other violations, according to the health department.

“Due to the nature of the violations cited, the health department suspended the store’s license – meaning they must cease operating and not reopen until the violations are corrected and it passes inspection from the health department,” the health department said.

A previous report from health department said an inspector found rodent dropping in the store’s deli area on April 19. The inspector also discovered that a deep fryer and oven were “heavily soiled,” dumpster lids were not covered, the ground around a grease dumpster was soiled, and heavy grease had built up on the floors and walls in the deli area, according the report.

Additionally, the report said cracks were found in the deli area flooring, which allowed food debris to accumulate.

“This can create a food source for pests and breeding grounds for bacteria,” the report said about the cracks.

The health department says a visit is scheduled for Friday for a re-inspection.