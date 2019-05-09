× UPDATE: East side ramp from SB I-465 to EB I-70 back open following semi crash

UPDATE:

The ramp from southbound I-465 to eastbound is back open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An east side crash involving an overturned semi has closed a ramp from southbound I-465 to eastbound I-70.

The closure is expected to last until about 7:30, according to the Indiana Department Transportation.

I-465 MM 43.4 SB at I-70 / Eastside Ramp closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) May 9, 2019

Indiana State Police say the semi is on its side in a ditch and there may be a small fuel leak involved. No one has been injured, according to police.