38 cats, kittens removed from hoarding situation in Thorntown

THORNTOWN, Ind.– The Boone County Sheriff’s office says 38 cats and kittens were removed from a hoarding situation in Thorntown.

Animal control investigators were tipped off to a hoarding situation on Market Street on May 3. The owner of the cats and the property told them she had more than 40 cats and kittens. FOX59 is not identifying her because she is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

Agencies and organizations developed a plan to remove the animals, and were granted a search warrant. On Friday, 38 cats and kittens were removed.

Police say the owner was very cooperative and helped with every part of the investigation.

The cats were taken to a holding facility to be checked medically. They were cleared and placed in the care of the Humane Society for Boone County (HSBC).

Animal Control Deputy Hannah Fisher issued this statement:

“This is the first animal hoarding situation that the Animal Control Division has encountered. The collaboration between multiple agencies and organizations to remove the animals from the residence and resolve this matter was incredible. The BCSO and the HSBC will continue to work with [the owner] to attempt to contain the remaining cats that were not able to be caught today and also ensure that she is provided with further general assistance.”

HSBC will work to treat the animals further and find homes for them once they are fully healthy. Animal Control officers will check on the woman periodically to ensure she does not start housing large numbers of animals again. If you’d like to help the HSBC’s efforts, a donation link can be found here.