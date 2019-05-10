Bloomington mom to celebrate Mother’s Day after overcoming brain tumor, giving birth to twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington woman is getting ready to enjoy a much-deserved Mother’s Day.

Alison Smith and her husband welcomed twins, Riley and Madison, four months ago, but the journey over the last year has been filled with challenges.

First, the couple began IVF treatments last Mother’s Day and soon found out they would be having twins. But at 15 weeks into the pregnancy, doctors found Alison had a brain tumor.

The mom-to-be underwent a six and half hour surgery to remove the tumor. Then, at 30 weeks into the pregnancy, the twins decided to come early.

The newborns spent almost three months in the hospital before joining their parents at home. After all that, the four of them are now home, happy and healthy.

“Not a moment goes by that I have any regrets over anything that happened,” said Alison. “The tumor grew because of pregnancy, so what. I still wouldn't change it. I wouldn't change it for the world.”

Alison actually had to go back into the hospital six weeks after giving birth to have her gallbladder removed. She jokes that she didn’t have enough surgery during her pregnancy.