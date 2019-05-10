Chef Rob makes potato-wrapped shrimp for National Shrimp Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Potato-Wrapped Shrimp

Ingredients:

4 each large Idaho russet potatoes, peeled

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon dry thyme

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

24 each shrimp, peeled and deveined

Directions:

Wash and peel potatoes

Cut potatoes on spiral slicer to make shoestrings

Rinse and dry potato strings

Toss gently with spices and mix well.

Skewer each shrimp on an individual bamboo skewer starting at the tail end

Wrap shrimp with the potato strings and set aside

Heat corn oil and fry shrimp for 2 minutes at 325°F or until golden brown

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce