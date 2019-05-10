Chef Rob makes potato-wrapped shrimp for National Shrimp Day

Potato-Wrapped Shrimp
Ingredients:
4 each large Idaho russet potatoes, peeled
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon dry thyme
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
24 each shrimp, peeled and deveined
Directions:
Wash and peel potatoes
Cut potatoes on spiral slicer to make shoestrings
Rinse and dry potato strings
Toss gently with spices and mix well.
Skewer each shrimp on an individual bamboo skewer starting at the tail end
Wrap shrimp with the potato strings and set aside
Heat corn oil and fry shrimp for 2 minutes at 325°F or until golden brown
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce