× Colts working to get draft class under contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– In the midst of their offseason work, the Indianapolis Colts have some unfinished business.

That would be getting their 10-player draft class under contract.

Thus far, they’re batting .500. Five of the team’s 10 draft picks have signed their rookie deals, including second-round linebacker Ben Banogu, and the remainder soon will follow. That’s a byproduct of the NFL’s rookie wage scale, which includes a descending slotting process that has virtually eliminated extended negotiations.

In 2018, nine of the Colts’ 11 draft picks, including first-rounder Quenton Nelson, were signed May 11. The outliers were a pair of second-round selections: offensive lineman Braden Smith, who signed June 27, and linebacker Darius Leonard, whose deal was finalized July 22.

Across the NFL, 10 of the 32 first-round picks already are under contract, led by quarterback Kyler Murray. The first-overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals signed a four-year, $35.16 million contract earlier this week that’s fully guaranteed. Arizona also agreed to terms with five more of its draft picks this week.

Washington has eight of its 10 draft picks signed, including first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Here’s a recap of the Colts’ draft class, including the projected value of the four-year contract each should expect according to overthecap.com and which has already signed: