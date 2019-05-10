× Cook mom a fancy Mother’s Day meal without the high price of a nice restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mother’s Day or any day is a good time to give your mom a break, and we’ve got a great idea for cooking her a fancy meal without the high price of a nice restaurant.

“Our new meal kit is a huge success for us in the store. Our customers love it and we’re glad we have several options to choose from. We’ve introduced some healthier items, some grain bowls and some poached salmon items,” said Rick Hopkins, Food and Beverage Director, Carmel Market District.

Market District has eight prepackaged meal choices, and they won’t cook your wallet compared to shopping for each item individually.

“If you shopped for all the items individually, chances are you would have a lot of leftovers. Our kits are portioned for two meals ready to go. You are looking at $30 to $40 worth of ingredients when buying things separately, but we have them from $15.99 to $17.99,” said Joshua Arnold, Executive Sous Chef, Carmel Market District.

That means to feed 2 people, it’s under $9 per meal. Meal Kits are now a 5 billion dollar market. Several stores have meal kits in central Indiana. At Market District, they say their “Great to Go” meal kit options cater to dishes typically found on a fine dining menu.

“We’ve chosen the menus for you. We’ve done the shopping for you. We’ve done the mise en place, making sure everything that’s needed for the recipe is in place, already cut, and already portioned,” said Hopkins.

Once you’ve bought one of the meal kits, you take them home and cook them. It takes about 20 minutes, and if you want to make sure you prepare them correctly, they come with instructions printed on the packaging.

“We also have very detailed instructions with pictures and everything. If you prefer video instructions, there’s also a link on the packaging that’ll take you to YouTube for instructions on exactly how to make them for yourself, your family or for Mother’s Day.”

“If I’m going to spend time with mom, I’ll come over and bring her a meal. I can’t tell you how many meals she’s made for me in my lifetime, so for me to come over, cook her a meal and spend the gift of time is a great Mother’s Day,” said Hopkins.

The eight meal varieties rotate, but they keep the most popular. You also don’t have to go shopping to get one.

“So whether you are pushing a cart, pulling up to the curb or picking up a phone and dialing us, we can get these great meals to you anyway that’s convenient,” said Hopkins.