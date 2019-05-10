× Cooler pattern emerges…rainy at times this weekend!

The cold front has passed through the state and cooler temperatures are settling into the area! Currently, we are running 20° colder out-the-door this morning. A few showers linger this morning but drier air will continue to work in through the morning and afternoon. Eventually, some sunshine will work in and highs should reach into the lower 60’s. Cool but at least dry to end the workweek!

Saturday will start chilly and dry! Clouds will quickly increase by mid to late morning. This will slow any warming for the afternoon, while showers and areas of rain build in through the day. It will be wet at IMS (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) for the Grand Prix, especially for the latter part of the afternoon.

The core of the upper low will settle in on Sunday (Mother’s Day), marking a cool to chilly day with spotty showers off and on. This weekend will not be great and this cool pattern will likely hold through Tuesday morning! There are signs of milder weather eventually building in by mid to late next week!