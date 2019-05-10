× Deputy town marshal arrested in Carthage after shots fired at burglary suspects

CARTHAGE, Ind. — A deputy town marshal faces multiple charges after allegedly firing shots at three burglary suspects in April.

Jonathan R. Hancock, 38, turned himself in Friday at the Rush County Jail after a warrant was issued for felony charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and impersonation of a public servant.

On April 8, Hancock confronted three burglary suspects close to his home. Police say the suspects were coming out of a business after having broken into it when Hancock identified himself as a police officer.

The suspects reportedly ran away and Hancock chased them while firing shots. None of the suspects were hit, but one juvenile suspect was apprehended and the other two are still at large, according to police.

Indiana State Police were asked by the Rush County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the shots fired, and after review, a warrant was issued for Hancock. According to ISP, the impersonation of an officer charge stems from Hancock not completing his yearly training to remain certified as a police officer in 2018.