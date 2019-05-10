Friday morning house fire displaces family of five on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A family of five has been displaced following a Friday morning house fire on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Fire Department officials responded to the single story structure in the 7800 block of Broadview Drive, just north of Stop Eleven Road just after 7 a.m.

Neighbors told FOX59 they smelled smoke in the air and looked across the street and saw fire coming from the garage of the home that was on fire which was quickly spreading to other parts of the home.

The father told firefighters he was preparing to take the children to school when he opened up the door from the house leading into the garage. It was then he saw heavy fire. He shut the door to the house and got his family out the front door.

No one inside the home suffered any injury .

Investigators aren’t sure yet whether the vehicle in the garage started the fire or whether the source of the incident came from something in the garage.

A nearby home sustained some siding damage.

IFD says the fire caused $160,000 in damages, and it’s considered a total loss.