‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will continue for at least 2 more seasons

LOS ANGELES – The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are returning for more shifts.

ABC has renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for two more seasons, which means the series created by Shonda Rhimes will run at least through its 17th season.

This year, “Grey’s Anatomy” became the longest-running medical drama of all time, surpassing the number of episodes produced by previous record holder “ER.”

ABC also renewed two other series from the Shondaland banner, “Station 19” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” which will enter their third and sixth seasons, respectively.

The legal drama “For the People,” which had been vying for a third season, will not be returning to the network.

“Station 19” is the second spin-off of the “Grey’s Anatomy” universe. The first, “Private Practice,” ran for six seasons from 2007-2013.

“Station 19” revolves around a group of Seattle firefighters and shares characters with “Grey’s Anatomy.” ABC recently aired a two-hour crossover episode. Both series are helmed by Krista Vernoff.

Despite declining ratings, “How to Get Away with Murder” still ranks as the No. 1 program at 10 p.m. on Thursdays among adults 18-34 and women 18-34.

Star Viola Davis told CNN she was hoping the network would give the show a green light for another season.