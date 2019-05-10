× IMPD searching for 2 children abducted by noncustodial father

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for two children who have been abducted by a parent who does not have custody of them.

Police say Durrell Shepherd, 33, took 4-year-old Gabriel Yates and 2-year-old Serenity Shepherd. He reportedly left on foot with both children from the 30th and Baltimore area on the city’s near northeast side.

Police say Shepherd is wearing what can be seen in the photo. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-3811 or 317-327-6160.