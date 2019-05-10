× Indiana woman who starved daughter to death says 15-year sentence is ‘inappropriate’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the 15-year prison sentence for an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her disabled 5-year-old daughter.

The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed the sentence Thursday for 29-year-old Tiffany Daugherty, of Terre Haute, after she pleaded guilty to neglect, theft and reckless homicide in the 2016 death of Adilynn Moseman. Her sentence also includes six years in community corrections.

Court documents filed on Thursday say Daugherty believes her sentence is inappropriate and should be reduced, WTHI reports. But the Indiana Court of Appeals said Daugherty failed to persuade them on top of the disturbing nature of the offenses.

The appeals court noted that after Daugherty serves 10 years, she may petition the trial court to modify the remaining five years.

Authorities say Daugherty and Adilynn’s father, Brian Moseman, failed to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for their daughter. An autopsy found Adilynn died from malnutrition and bronchopneumonia. She weighed 16 pounds when she died. Moseman received a suspended five-year sentence for two counts of neglect.