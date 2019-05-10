New rules could limit number of scooters and scooter companies in Indianapolis

Posted 10:45 AM, May 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The city is rolling out new regulation proposals that would put caps on the number of companies and number of scooters each company can have.

Bird, Lime and the Pacers Bike Share are in the city right now and Spin and Lyft are on the way. The city wants to cap the number of companies allowed to operate at six. It would only leave room for one more company.

The proposal would also limit the number of scooters or bikes allowed per company to have a limit of 1,000 which means a total cap of 6,000 in the city.

The plan also calls for more scooters and bikes in areas the city calls "access zones" or areas like the near-east side and near-north side that don't have as many transportation options. A certain percentage of each company's fleet would have to be distributed in the access zones.

Scooters still won't be allowed on trails, sidewalks or the canal walkway.

The plans will be discussed Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services meeting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.