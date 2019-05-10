× Police can’t rule out foul play in disappearance of 22-year-old Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus say they can’t rule out foul play in the disappearance of a 22-year-old man.

Timothy Duckworth has been missing for more than a week. His vehicle was found abandoned last Friday at Ceraland Park. Officers searched the area Friday, Saturday and Tuesday without locating him.

Detectives continue to investigate his disappearance and said, at this time, “foul play cannot be ruled out.”

Investigators are urging anyone who had contact with Duckworth or knowledge of his whereabouts on the evening of Thursday, May 2, to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.