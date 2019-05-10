× Rain chances return for the weekend; cooler temperatures sticking around

It may be a dreary and chilly finish to the work week, but at least we’re dry. If you have plans tonight, you won’t have to worry about the rain. However, you will need to plan for cooler temperatures. By late afternoon, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 60’s. Plus, clearing skies tonight will really allow temperatures to cool off quite a bit. Plan on temperatures falling to the mid 40’s by early tomorrow morning.

Remember last May? It was quite the record breaker. For Indianapolis, it went down in the books as the warmest May on record, with the most 80°+ days and it also held the longest above average streak for temperatures. May 2018 and May 2019 are nothing alike. So far, we’ve had temperatures swinging from above average back to below average, with more cooler days on the way.

The chance for rain is on the rise as we head into the weekend. Saturday will start of dry with some sunshine. However, clouds will increase into the afternoon, ahead of rain chances. There will be plenty of dry time, but be prepared with the rain gear for afternoon/evening showers developing.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side tomorrow afternoon. They’ll only top out in the lower 60’s by the afternoon, running nearly 10 degrees below average.

This is the 14th weekend in a row with rain chances in the forecast. Scattered showers will be around for Mother’s Day too as temperatures remain on the cool side. It’s not until Tuesday that we bump temperatures back to the 70’s.