Sherman wraps up his Favorite Food Finds series at Hoagies & Hops

Posted 8:35 AM, May 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you haven't had an authentic Pennsylvania-style Dutch cheese steak hoagie, now is your chance. Sherman is wrapping up his Favorite Food Finds series in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, getting a taste of Philly at Hoagies & Hops.

