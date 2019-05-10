INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you haven't had an authentic Pennsylvania-style Dutch cheese steak hoagie, now is your chance. Sherman is wrapping up his Favorite Food Finds series in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, getting a taste of Philly at Hoagies & Hops.
Sherman wraps up his Favorite Food Finds series at Hoagies & Hops
-
Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day at Hoagies & Hops
-
Sherman takes Favorite Food Finds series to Zionsville
-
Sherman kicks off Favorite Food Finds series
-
Sherman takes Favorite Food Finds series to Carmel
-
New foodie-inspired restaurant opens in Indianapolis
-
-
10-year-old dedicated to helping his neighborhood named Community Hero
-
Local restaurant puts gourmet twist on fair food
-
Prepare for Easter brunch with Market District
-
New specialty indoor plant shop opens in Westfield
-
Spring and summer cooking classes at Sur La Table
-
-
New comedy club open in downtown Indianapolis
-
Turning Girl Scout cookies into main dishes
-
Meet ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland at Indy PopCon