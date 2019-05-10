Your Town Friday: The Sarah Fisher of today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Speedway, Ind. - We continue in the fast lane this month for Your Town Friday. This week we went back to Speedway's Main Street and sat down with a woman whose name you probably recognize.

She's the youngest woman to ever qualify for the Indy 500 at age nineteen. She's a team owner and a business owner.

But the Sarah Fisher of today?

"We have two kids!" said Sarah. "Zoey is seven and Danny is four."

Sarah married Andy O'Gara in 2007. He comes from a racing family, just like she does.

"My parents met racing go-karts," said Sarah. "My mom actually beat my dad in a little go-kart street race. I always kid everybody that I got my talents from my mom!"

She certainly got her don't-give-up-attitude from her. Because today, at age 38, Sarah is in a Victory Lane of a different sort. She's a college graduate!

"I never got to finish college. I did the traditional school, but for me it didn’t fit because I didn’t have time. WGU just allowed me to be very flexible with how I arranged my schedule and that was very important."

And we're talking extremely flexible, working around kids, a handful of businesses and just life in general.

Sarah started Western Governor's University in 2013 and turned in her last assignment this year.

"I debated about walking the stage with my degree, but the heart and core of doing that was so that my kids would see me walk the stage and to see that it’s not essential to have your college degree. I wanted to show them that you don’t have to be a certain age, you don’t have to have a certain requirement, but if you have a dream, you can go do it."

But despite the accolades for racing to academics, it comes down to one thing for Sarah these days.

"For everything that we've done, we've really done it as a family."

And her family's big focus right now is Whiteland Raceway Park, which they recently bought. They are about to repave the track.

And this month at IMS, be sure to look for Sarah driving the IndyCar pace car.