2 Kokomo robberies committed within 1 hour, police ask for help identifying suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have robbed two separate businesses within one hour on Friday.

According to police, the first robbery occurred near 9:40 p.m. Friday, at the Village Pantry located at 1801 East Lincoln Rd.

Witnesses told police the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register, as well as merchandise. The suspect then reportedly fled the store eastbound on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and goods.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’0”, with an average build, in a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black mask covering the lower half of his face. The suspect was armed with a silver/black semi- automatic handgun.