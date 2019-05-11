Cool, soggy weather for Mother’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are waking up to sunshine this Saturday morning with cool temperatures. Some of our northern counties woke up to patchy frost as temperatures dropped into the upper 30s! The clear skies will be short-lived this morning because our next storm system is approaching central Indiana. More clouds will move into the state by midday with skies turning overcast this afternoon.

The INDYCAR Grand Prix will occur at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this afternoon. The race is set to start at 3:50 PM! If you are heading to the track to watch the race, be sure to have your rain gear with you! Shower chances increase after 3 PM and the rain will become more scattered over central Indiana around 6 PM. Indianapolis will reach a high near 62° this afternoon.

Scattered rain will continue to fall overnight and on Mother’s Day. The cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures cool for Sunday. Highs will struggle to rise into the upper 50s, which is quite a change compared to last year. Mother’s Day 2018 tied for the warmest on record when Indianapolis reached a high of 88°!

The rain will wind down by Monday morning and temperatures will begin to recover during the work week. Highs in the 70s return midweek and potentially near 80 degrees by next weekend!