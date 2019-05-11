× Cool temperatures and rain around for Mother’s Day

It’s hard to believe we woke up with beautiful sunny skies across Central Indiana today. Clouds quickly moved in by late morning and afternoon, and it’s made for a damp/cool Saturday. Temperatures dipped down into the mid 30’s in a few outlying areas, with patchy frost developing. We will have additional chances for frost over the next few days. Take care of your plants! A lot of plant varieties can be damages just by temperatures dropping below 50°.

Showers will linger around Central Indiana through the evening hours before easing overnight. However, we’re not in the clear. Additional rounds of rain will be off and on for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day will be a cooler one with high temperatures not likely to even make it to 60°. That’s a huge difference from last Mother’s Day when we reached record high temperatures. It just goes to show that we can have huge swings in temperatures this time of year. In fact, it’s actually been as cold as on Mother’s Day 35° – making that a 53° spread from the coldest to the warmest Mother’s Days on record.

Temperatures will gradually warm-up throughout the week, but not before some very chilly mornings both Monday and Tuesday.