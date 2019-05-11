Elwood mayor removes fire chief for misuse of department vehicle
ELWOOD, Ind. — Elwood Mayor Todd Jones has removed Fire Chief Brad Compton from his position for misuse of a city fire department truck.
Mayor Jones says the move was effective at 9:45 p.m. Friday.
The issue was brought to the mayor’s attention after reports began circulating online that Compton was using the department truck for personal use outside of the state of Indiana.
Such use is prohibited by the Rules and Regulations of the Elwood Fire Department.
Law enforcement and the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety was made aware of all known facts involving this matter, according to Mayor Jones.
Assistant Fire Chief Mark Sullivan has assumed the chief’s duties.
Mayor Jones issued the following statement regarding this issue.
On Friday May 10, 2019, I was provided evidence that Elwood Fire Chief Brad Compton was using a city fire department truck for his personal use outside of the state of Indiana. Article 2, Section 10 of the Rules and Regulations of the Elwood Fire Department state, in part, “The (Elwood Fire) Chief shall have a take home Vehicle . . . The Chief shall have State wide use of his Vehicle and shall respond to any Emergency called while in Possession of his vehicle. If there is no intent to respond to an emergency, then the Vehicle will remain at the station.”
After reviewing the evidence, it is clear that this regulation has been violated by Mr. Compton, and as such, I have removed him as Elwood Fire Chief, effective on Friday May 10, 2019 at 9:45 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Sullivan has assumed the Chief’s duties. In addition, my office has communicated all known facts involving this matter to law enforcement and to the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety.