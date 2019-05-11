× Elwood mayor removes fire chief for misuse of department vehicle

ELWOOD, Ind. — Elwood Mayor Todd Jones has removed Fire Chief Brad Compton from his position for misuse of a city fire department truck.

Mayor Jones says the move was effective at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The issue was brought to the mayor’s attention after reports began circulating online that Compton was using the department truck for personal use outside of the state of Indiana.

Such use is prohibited by the Rules and Regulations of the Elwood Fire Department.

Law enforcement and the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety was made aware of all known facts involving this matter, according to Mayor Jones.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Sullivan has assumed the chief’s duties.

Mayor Jones issued the following statement regarding this issue.