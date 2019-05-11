× Indianapolis grandmother left heartbroken after grandson shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on Indianapolis’ near west side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department confirmed two people were shot at Club Venus, a nightclub located near the intersection of N. Tibbs Avenue and W. 16th. Street.

The Marion County Coroner has identified the victims as 23-year-old William Walker and 42-year-old Charles Reeves II.

Walker’s grandmother Dandella Radford’s heart will never heal after loosing her grandson to gun violence.

“You knocked hard. I will be broken forever, forever,” Walker’s grandmother Dandella Radford said.

Police haven’t given any word on potential suspects, released a motive, or told us many details on what led up to shoots being fired.

Renee Swanigan was driving home after the shooting happened.

“There were police cars. There was tape and I said to my husband I think there has been another homicide,” Witness Renee Swanigan said.

She’s sickened by the shooting.

“Wow again! Really Indianapolis?” Swanigan said.

Swanigan has lost her grandmother, cousins, and her 23-year-old brother to gun violence. She understands what Dandella Radford is going through.

“I can relate to how you feel because I’ve been there. With a lot of prayer and faith in God you will get through it,” Swanigan said.

Swanigan says you never get over loosing someone; you learn to live with it.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses about the shooting. Swanigan wants people to speak up.

“You have to put yourself in the shoes of the other person. If that was your love one would you want someone to talk? Would you want someone to come forward? I think we all know the answer to that,” Swanigan said.

She wants people to put the guns down.

Police say over the past few years there’s been multiple shootings at the Club Venus.

If you have any information on Saturday’s shooting call crime stoppers at 262-TIPS.